Speaking at a conference in Munich, United States Vice President JD Vance contended Germany could stop worrying about Elon Musk and focused his vitriol on truly frightening things like a teenage environmental activist.

It is pretty crazy how hurt JD Vance is by an environmental activist. What is crazier is to hear him excuse Russian election interference because it helped him out.

Vance: You can believe it's wrong for Russia to buy social media advertisements to influence your elections.. but if your democracy can be destroyed by a few hundred thousand dollars of digital advertising then it wasn't very strong to begin with pic.twitter.com/FKBV568eIv — Acyn (@Acyn) February 14, 2025

