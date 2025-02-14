Still working on a single screen? No wonder you're struggling

TL;DR: Get $100 off the Glance portable laptop monitor while supplies last.

If anyone ever told you size doesn't matter, they lied. Your tiny laptop screen might be fine for checking emails, but when it comes to any form of multitasking, working on one small display slows you down—just admit it. What you really need is a second laptop screen, so you can spread out your work.

There are tons of models on the market, but here's what you should look for: easy setup, lightweight design, and a fair price tag. This plug-and-play laptop monitor is a great contender, weighing just two pounds and currently on sale for $149.99 (reg. $249.99).

A closer look at your new workstation

Plug-and-play means exactly what you think it does—connect it to your laptop with a USB-C or HDMI cable, then to power, and you're ready to work between two screens. You can finally have your Word document open on one screen and research on another without endlessly switching between tabs.

The Glance monitor isn't as simple as it seems. Check out its core features:

16-inch LCD display with 1080p resolution

Easily switch between landscape and portrait modes

Compatible with Mac, Windows, DeX, and gaming consoles

Dual speakers and a 3.5mm jack for connecting headphones

Work more efficiently with the Glance portable monitor, now $149.99 (reg. $249.99). No coupon is needed to get this price.

Glance: Portable 16" Monitor with 1080P FHD Display – $149.99

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

