Weird: 3 cars plow through homes this week — 2 in Texas, 1 in Pennsylvania (video)

Who knew driving through houses was a thing? Well, apparently it is, after at least three drivers plowed their cars into homes this week — two in Texas and one in Pennsylvania — causing major damage in all three cases.

The first happened on Sunday in Mesquite, Texas when a speeding car barreled through an Air Force veteran's house. The out-of-control car ended up in the man's dining room, leaving it completely demolished (see first video below, posted by WFAA). "I said, 'My God, man, what happened? That's crazy,'" he told reporters, complaining that cars in his neighborhood constantly break the speed limit. "It's a high-speed drag strip here." Fortunately, he wasn't home when the accident occurred.

Then on Monday, a grandmother reportedly plowed through her own home, ripping off the house's siding before demolishing the backyard shed (see second video below, posted by CBS 21 News). The good news is that, again, nobody was hurt.

Finally, on Thursday in Spring, Texas, an SUV drove straight through the front door of a house and ended up demolishing what was once a living room (see last video below, posted by KHOU 11). To make matters worse, two high-school teenagers were home on spring break at the time, who said the sound of the crash scared them. But the twins are thankful that they were not in the car's path and that neither one was hurt. The driver reportedly sustained only minor injuries.

I just did a quick Google search to check out this "trend" (they say 3 makes a trend), and according to a 2022 article in Slate, there are actually 100 crashes a day that involve cars plowing into buildings. It doesn't specify how many of these buildings are houses, but with stats like that, I guess home-crashing isn't just a passing fad.

