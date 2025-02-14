White House amps up its attacks on the Judicial branch

Unhappy with lower courts expecting the Trump Administration to uphold the law, the White House declares it a constitutional crisis.

As legitimate legal scholars and just panicked Americans see the Trump/Musk coup for what it is, Team MAGA is taking its usual approach and attempting to water the term down by accusing others of the same thing. Activist judges are, according to Trump's latest dishonest spokesperson, denying the will of the people by expecting the Government to uphold the law.

Courts have ruled against illegal military actions, such as striking down military commissions at Guantanamo Bay after 9/11. Courts have also ruled a prosecutor violated the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment when engaging in selective prosecution. And, in the same way, courts serve as a check on presidents when they exceed their power. The Supreme Court famously struck down President Harry S. Truman's efforts to seize steel mills during the Korean War on the grounds that his conduct conflicted with the Labor Management Relations Act. Judges are allowed to check the executive branch when it exceeds its authority. In fact, that's exactly what they are supposed to do. MSNBC

Leavitt wants the media to stop reporting on what the Administration is doing, as answering questions is hard work. Justice Roberts will sit back quietly and await his chance to deal democracy a finishing blow.

Previously:

• Audio catches Supreme Court Justice Alito declaring religious crusade to reshape America