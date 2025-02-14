Wipe your iPad when you die

Case maker Zugu offers a new case that promises to protect sensitive data on your iPad upon death. The In Case of Death Case is designed to hide "embarrassing search histories, scandalous camera rolls, compromising evidence, or a secret second family in Uruguay."

The $1500 price tag includes a new 12.9" M4 iPad Pro, a smart ring with "Pulse Detection Technology," the In Case of Death app, and a limited edition of Zugu's upcoming 360 iPad case. An iPhone, which is required to tie the entire system together, is not included.

Macworld insists that the case is not a joke but reveals some of the post-mortem options that definitely are.

There's "Rickroll My Loved Ones," which triggers the iPad to play a never-ending video loop of Rick Astley. The final option is "Tweet My Followers," which sends the following message: "Going offline permanently, bestie. Literally. Don't forget to like and subscribe to my obituary #LastPost #NoFilter #NoHeartBeat #RIPme."



The regular version of the 360 case has no noticeable differences from the limited edition case. It feels like the In Case of Death Case is mostly a PR stunt, but they look like nice cases, and here we are talking about it.

