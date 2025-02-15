Celestial Phenomenon Over Nuremberg, April 14th, 1561: a fascinating woodcut and mystery

Celestial Phenomenon Over Nuremberg, April 14th, 1561 is a woodcut engraving and detailed description of a mysterious event that took place in Nuremberg in 1561. Theories of religious, extraterrestrial, and scientific nature have been proposed to try and explain what people claim to have witnessed this day. Nobody knows what happened for certain, but this engraving is a fascinating recollection of what one witness saw in the skies.

From the Public Domain review: "As the sun rose on April 14, 1561, over the German city of Nuremberg, the residents saw what they described as some kind of aerial battle take place in its glare — complete with the erratic dance of orbs, crosses, cylinders, and the appearance of a large and mysterious black arrow-shaped object — all followed by a crash-landing somewhere beyond the city limits. Later that month, local artist Hans Glaser produced a broadsheet (pictured above) offering a woodcut engraving of the scene, and a detailed description of what was witnessed."

At the time, this event was thought to be a religious one. In modern times, many people believe this was an experience involving extraterrestrial beings in a UFO battle. Other people explain it away as a meteorological event. This strange occurrence in Nuremberg was mostly forgotten until the twentieth century, when it was mentioned in Carl Jung's 1958 work Flying Saucers: A Modern Myth of Things Seen in the Skies.

