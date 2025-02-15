Explore the world from home with City Walki: virtual tours of 130 cities

Today, I came across a fun website called City Walki that allows you to travel to cities around the world through your computer. You can choose from 130 cities on the dropdown menu. You can choose to fly, drive, or walk through your city of choice.

I just spent 15 minutes doing a walking simulation of Tokyo, and it felt so real that I now feel depressed that I'm not really there. The simulations on this site feel more crisp and immersive compared to other virtual city walks I've done. Make sure to leave the sound on and enter full screen mode. Headphones make it feel even more realistic!

From City Walki: "Citywalki lets you immerse yourself in the vibe of cities from all over the globe without leaving your home. You can explore over 100 locations right now, while new ones are added every week. Take a walk in Paris, drive on the streets of Manhattan or enjoy the breathtaking aerials views of Tokyo.It's a great way to spark your curiosity, get inspired for future travels, or just to take a few minutes to unwind. And on the days when you're feeling nostalgic, take a walk down memory lane in cities you have visited before."

