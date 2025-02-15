Finally, a tracker that doesn't create an awkward bulge like the AirTags do

TL;DR: Save 44% on the MagTag through February 23, a credit card-shaped tracker card that'll help you never misplace your wallet, luggage, or passport holder.

We've all been there, feeling the impending panic and stress as we realize we can't find our wallet or passport holder anywhere. If you're as forgetful as us, you've probably also been told that you need Apple's AirTag, but who wants a weird-looking lump in their wallet?

Luckily, you don't need to keep living with the fear of losing your things or deal with the awkward design of the AirTag. All you need is the MagTag, a wallet tracker card! This AirTag alternative will notify you (via your iPhone) before you leave something behind, and you can grab one for only $23.97 (reg. $42) while supplies last.

Wondering how it works? It functions a lot like Apple's AirTag—but with a sleek credit card-shaped design—pairing with the Find My app on your iPhone to help you see your wallet or passport holder's real-time location on the map.

Here's exactly what you should do if you find yourself tearing your living room apart looking for your belongings:

Open Apple's Find My app on your iPhone. Check out where it is on the map. It might be somewhere in the house (or maybe you left it at Target!). Have it play a sound so you can track it down easily. You might just find it in yesterday's jacket…or somewhere more unconventional, like your sock drawer.

Not only does the MagTag's design beat the AirTag's, but it also has a rechargeable battery. You can use it for up to five months before it needs a juice up. When it's low, place it on any Qi-wireless charging pad for a quick power boost.

Quit panicking when you can't find your daily essentials.

Grab yourself one of these slim tracker cards for just $23.97 through February 23 at 11:59 PM Pacific. Inventory is limited, so act while you still can!

