Fun compilation featuring covers of movie love songs

Every year around Valentine's Day, musician Andrea Neuenfeldt puts together a delightful cover compilation of themed love songs to help raise money for different causes. This year, the seventh volume of the Now That's What I Call Heartbreak! series features 33 covers of love songs from movies — from the iconic use of "Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)" in Kill Bill, to Adam Sandler's proto-emo masterpiece "Somebody Kill Me" from The Wedding Singer, to the instantly recognizable love theme from Twin Peaks (hey, there was a movie!) and beyond.

It's a fun and surprising mix of tunes, performed in a wide range of styles. To be fair, I'm also biased — my own band, the Roland High Life, covers the Wheatus hit "Teenage Dirtbag," which was originally featured in 2000's Loser, an absolute bomb of a film starring Jason Biggs and Mena Suvari. But our version of the song totally rocks, if I do say so myself!

While previous years' compilations have supported charities with wider impacts, such as the Palestinian Children's Relief Fund, the money from this year's record stays a bit closer to home for its curator. The funds go to help build a new, all-ages, DIY music venue in downtown Salem, Massachusetts — 'cause hey, witches need other things to do besides selling magic wands.

Now That's What I Call Heartbreak Volume 7: Songs from the Movies [Bandcamp]