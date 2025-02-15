Luigi Mangione shares first public statement since incarceration

Luigi Mangione, the alleged killer of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has become something of an icon in recent months. Many could relate to the motivation behind the killing without condoning the action themselves, and the no-holds-barred manhunt showed many more just how skewed in favor of the rich the justice system really is. It's no surprise, then, that Mangione, currently imprisoned and awaiting trial at Brooklyn MDC, has received an outpouring of support, from letters to legal defense funds. Just today, a website run by his legal team updated with a message of thanks from Mangione himself, his first public statement since his arrest:

I am overwhelmed by – and grateful for – everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support. Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions, as mail has flooded MDC from across the country, and around the globe. While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive. Thank you again to everyone who took the time to write. I look forward to hearing more in the future.

It's nothing groundbreaking, true, but it does confirm spirits are still high among Team Mangione. Given that the charges are still allegations, there's still a chance, however slim, that he might be able to beat them – I don't know, but I still don't think he looks very much like the guy in the footage. All that support he mentioned probably won't make it into the upcoming true crime documentary, though, which seems to be interested in delivering a more… curated point of view, to put it politely.