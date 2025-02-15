Claimed DOGE agents tried to gain access San Francisco City Hall

Given Elon Musk's weird and obscure hiring practices, all you need is the right attire and you can claim you're the Department of Government Efficiency's newest field agent. According to the San Francisco Sheriff's Office, three men have already done just that. Rather than spending time at home with their loved ones, they decided to spend Valentine's Day dressing up in DOGE merch and heading to San Francisco City Hall, where they harassed office employees—fruitlessly, thank God—about sensitive records that they said were related to government fraud. The cops were called.

This is totally fine and there's nothing wrong with this. Image via San Francisco Sheriff's Office

Note the "we do not believe the individuals […] were representatives from DOGE" qualifier at the end there – because really, how are you supposed to know for sure? Elon has evidently been hiring whoever he wants and doing whatever he wants, so who's to say your neighborhood MAGA-hat wearing crank isn't making policy decisions now? If Elon is intent on being the President so badly, the least we could do is impeach him.