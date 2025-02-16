Explore Saturn and more: view solar system objects across time with the solar system simulator

I came across an interactive NASA tool called Solar System Simulator. On it, you can view objects in our solar system from different viewpoints and moments in time. Fill out each drop down menu (date, field of view, ect,) and then click run simulator. To do it again, just click the "reset inputs" button.

I took a look at Saturn from the POV of someone on Earth in both 2023 and 2043 and it's fun to compare the images' similarities and differences. You can change the date up to 2050, and down to 1970. This site is great to use for an educational tool or just for fun.

https://space.jpl.nasa.gov

See also: Lego's new Saturn V/Apollo Mission model rocket set