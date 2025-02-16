Power up three devices with 49% off this ultra slim charger

TL;DR: Charge your phone, tablet, and laptop all at once with the 100W Omega USB-C GaN Charger for $59.99, a small and powerful power bank.

No outlet? No problem. Whether you're in a crowded cafe or on a long public transit commute you can use the compact 100W Omega USB-C GaN Charger to keep your devices charged up. Charge a phone, tablet, and laptop at the same time directly from this power pack. Designed with two USB-C and one USB-A port, the Omega multitasks, just like you.

You've got places to go and can't wait around for a charge. Compatible with 20W fast charging speeds for iPhone and other devices, this charger pumps out fast, simultaneous power delivery to your devices. Compared to the Apple 100W charger, the Omega comes in at 81% less volume, sized just smaller than a credit card.

And that's thanks to the revolutionary tech inside. The Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology allows for efficient power storage and heat dissipation. GaN power banks can be smaller than silicon-based versions, and they run less hot. This makes them easy to store and more regulated as they charge devices.

Ideal for travelers who need power throughout the day while on the move, the Omega supports 100V-240V worldwide voltage with included adapters for use in AU/EU/UK. But no matter where you're headed, slip the Omega in your pocket and leave your outlet anxiety behind.

What's the price of peace of mind that your laptop won't run out on a long-haul flight?

Get the the Omega GaN charger for $59.99 (marked down from $119) for a limited time.

