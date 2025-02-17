At Duck Radio, real ducks control the station with every peck

If you're tired of listening to human DJs, you can listen to Duck Radio, where real ducks choose what the station plays. Six ducks in a garden somewhere change the radio station as they please, by pecking a sensor. The site lets you know when the last time the station was changed.

Currently, I'm listening to Hip Hop on a station called "ERS Plus". According to the site, the ducks changed it 8 minutes ago. There's a little dancing duck at the top of the screen to keep you company while you listen.

The concept of this site is so much fun. I enjoy the randomness of not knowing when the station will be changed, or what will come on next. The one thing I'd like to know is if the ducks can also hear the music. I hope we are all listening together!

