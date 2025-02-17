Baby dinosaurs caught on video in Guatemala jungle aren't what they appear

The startling video below, shot in Guatemala, purportedly shows a flock of baby brontosauri frolicking near an ancient monument. Unfortunately, the truth is more mundane.

The critters are actually coatis, small to medium-sized mammals native to South and Central America, as well as parts of the southwestern United States. Coatis belong to the raccoon family and are known for their long, flexible snouts and distinctive ringed tails.

As Coast to Coast explains, the video was reversed and the dinosaurs' heads and necks are actually the coatis' tails, just like in this 2022 video of coatis on a beach.