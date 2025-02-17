Ink Console is a portable e-ink gamebook console

Daniel "Dana" Puchau's Ink Console is a specialized e-ink handheld designed for playing gamebooks. There are several games on show that use the built-in game engine, and a game development kit for making and sharing your own on a gamebook platform, all under development—pre-orders open March 1 at Crowd Supply. [via Time Extension]

However, this is just the beginning.



A team of talented programmers and designers will soon join the project.



Together, we'll work to expand and improve this interactive reading/gaming platform.



Thank you for joining us on this journey.



The best is yet to come!





The device features a 7.5-inch 800×480 monochrome display, two analog knobs for menu navigation and gameplay, an ESP32 microprocessor, a headphone jack, built-in mini speaker, and an SD card slot. It comes in three designs—dark, light and wood—and can also serve as a standard open-source e-reader device.

