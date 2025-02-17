Man from uncontacted tribe briefly emerges from the Amazon rainforest and smartly makes hasty return to the jungle

Last week, a young fellow wearing a loincloth, barefoot, and carrying two logs emerged from the Amazon rainforest along Brazil's Purus River. He was carrying two logs.

According to CNN, "locals believe the man was asking for fire. Smartphone video of the encounter showed one resident trying unsuccessfully to show the man how to use a lighter."

Representatives from Brazi's Fundação Nacional dos Povos Indígenas (FUNAI), the government organization that protects Indigenous cultures, arrived on scene and escorted him to a nearby facility. Medical staff determined that he hadn't been exposed to any diseases to which his tribe lacked immunity. A bit later, the fellow returned to the rainforest.

I'd do the same.

