Michigan judge orders Walmart shoplifters to wash cars in store parking lot

A Michigan judge is making sure Walmart shoplifters don't leave empty-handed, loading them up with sponges and a hose so that they can wash cars in a store parking lot.

Judge Jeffrey Clothier is ordering the unusual "Walmart wash" sentences for misdemeanor thieves who were caught at the store in the Grand Blanc Township, 50 miles north of Detroit, reports AP News. The petty criminals will be working off their crime while Walmart customers will receive free car washes while they shop. From AP:

"I don't think everybody that steals is a bad person. Sometimes people are just down on their luck," said Clothier, who was recently elected to Genesee County District Court. "But there's going to be consequences when you break the law." …He believes 75 to 100 people eventually will be ordered to wash cars at weekend events at that location in March and April. … The judge said Walmart is "on board" and will provide water and supplies. The company's Arkansas headquarters didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment Friday.



