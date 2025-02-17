Musk takes break from ruining America to mock blind person

Bro-in-chief Elon Musk, whose emotional development stalled in middle school, found a fresh way to be terrible this week by mocking a blind person's disability.

It all started when the thin-skinned South African entrepreneur had a manbaby meltdown after blind government watchdog Dylan Hedtler-Gaudette committed the sin of testifying to Congress about waste in Musk's precious DOGE program. Rather than addressing the actual criticism, Mr. Hair-Plug went full mean girl, unleashing his army of reply guys and basement-dwelling debate lords to cyberbully a literal blind person.

In a digital temper tantrum, Space Joffrey retweeted a sneering post about the "blind director who doesn't see waste" with crying-laughing emojis.

The Washington Post reports his latest toddler-grade tantrum inspired exactly the kind of responses you'd expect from lickspittle incels whose life mission is defending an infantile billionaire who wouldn't piss on them if they were on fire:

The tweet garnered more than 21 million views, and sparked dozens of hateful messages to Hedtler-Gaudette's account. "He couldn't see s— … perfect excuse for being unable to perform your job," one poster said. "The dei blind guy can't see fraud. U can't make up this garbage," another wrote. One person even called for posters to surface Hedtler-Gaudette's bank account.

University of Washington law professor Ryan Calo points out the obvious: "People do not feel safe speaking out in this country against the government because the government in the form of Elon Musk and President Trump himself will catalyze retribution." You don't say.

Hedtler-Gaudette, showing remarkable restraint for someone being harassed by the world's richest shitposter, simply observed: "He's a fundamentally small person." Though honestly, that's an insult to small people everywhere.

Previously:

• Elon Musk tells Germans not to feel 'guilt' over country's past at far-right rally

• Elon Musk dispatches DOGE agents across country before he's even inaugurated

• Elon Musk to his sycophant pet journalist Matt Taibbi: 'You are dead to me'