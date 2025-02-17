Mysterious disk spotted on Google Earth is crashed UFO, or maybe not

This strange white object is visible on Google Earth, located in west-central New Mexico's remote mountain wilderness region of Sierra Ladrones. Some online, er, analysts have determined that it's a crashed UFO. However, others looked at historical aerial photographs dating back to the 1970s and noticed a rectangular black object in the same spot. Of course, that suggests it could be a hatch to a secret underground base that was ultimately upgraded with the current white and round entrance door.

Other possibilities include: a rainwater tank, satellite dish, off-the-grid home, or the hull of the NCC-1701.

"As things stand, however, its exact purpose continues to remain unclear," reports Unexplained Mysteries.

