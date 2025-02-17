New Kindle jailbreak opens all models

Owners of a Kindle—Amazon's locked-down e-readers and note-taking gadgets—are the beneficiaries of a new jailbreak that opens every model for general-purpose use. WinterBreak, based on Mesquito, requires the user to have a PC, to have registered their Kindle, and a WiFi connection to the internet. It's the work of HackerDude.

Special thanks to Marek, NiLuJe, Katadelos and all the beta-testers during the development of this jailbreak. RIP bricked Kindles during beta-testing

RIP the original deadlines

Why jailbreak a Kindle? Alternative e-book stores and apps (such as Koreader), custom lock screens (such as the page you're currently reading!), coding with Python, direct management of the files on the device, and anything else that you might think of using it for as a general-purpose e-ink tablet, subject to your skills, experience and patience. Notably, Amazon is about to remove features users are accustomed to, according to reports.