SpookRate finds spooky films based on your preferences

I'm a huge fan of horror movies, and always looking for ones I haven't seen. I'm not a fan of slasher movies, though, and prefer paranormal or sci fi horror. I recently found this website that helps you find a horror movie based on your personal preferences. It's called SpookRate, and it has tons of movie options available.

To find a horror film on Spookrate, you can filter your search by tags such as "vampire", "zombie", "creature feature", "sci fi", and many others. You can also chose from movies with highest ratings on Rotten Tomatoes and newest release dates. I searched for creature feature movies, and decided that tonight I'll rewatch the cult classic horror/fantasy film "Ginger Snaps".

From SpookRate: "SpookRate integrates with TheMovieDB API to provide comprehensive movie information, including posters, release dates, and basic details. We use AI for our base rating then our community enhances this data by adding horror-specific ratings and reviews focused on different scare factors."



