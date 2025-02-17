The Flea-Scope is a $25 USB oscilloscope

An oscilloscope makes the invisible world of electricity visible, letting you observe electrical signals on a video display in real-time. For $25, the Flea-Scope plugs into any computer via USB, turning it into a piece of instrumentation that professionals would have paid thousands for a decade ago.

Want to see sound waves from a microphone? Watch digital signals move between chips? Understand why your DIY project isn't working? Flea-Scope is like having a microscope for electricity.

From the website:

Flea-Scope is a very low-cost and easy-to-use 18 million sample-per-second (Msps) USB oscilloscope and mixed-signal logic analyzer with a built-in waveform generator, and so much more, based on the PIC32MK MCU! Flea-Scope can be controlled by any Chromium-based web browser that supports WebUSB API or Web Serial API running on a computer, tablet, or phone, with no need for further software install – just plug it in and open a web-page and you are up and running! Additionally, using "deep-dive interactive mode," you can interactively configure 18 user-defined pins, write and debug BASIC programs, and even configure a saved program to auto-run when Flea-Scope is turned on, turning Flea-Scope into a fully re-programmable embedded system core! Again, using nothing more than a web-page!

See, not everything is getting worse!

