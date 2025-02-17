This horse sure "nose" how to play a mean guitar

Hooray! I think I've found the third member of a curious sort of supergroup I'm putting together. At first I was going to limit the band to only dogs that play music with their tails—like this adorable Lab mix named Lulu who's terrific on guitar, and this sausage dog drummer who has mastered the tail-on-trash-can like no other. I'm expanding the criteria after finding the potential third member, however, because the musical talent that a horse named Yupia brings to the party is just too good to pass up.

While the doggos in the band play with their tails, Yupia goes in the opposite direction—he plays guitar with his muzzle. And boy, howdy, he sure nose how to strum a tune! He also dabbles on drums, but guitar is definitely his mane instrument!

Yupia lives on a nonprofit horse rescue farm in Moorpark, California. The farm is home to an organization called "Because We Can, Because We Care," which explains its mission on its website:

BWC2 is a horse rescue organization that serves the community through our commitment to saving horses and helping people. We believe in earning the Trust, Confidence, and Respect of the people and animals we work with to build healthy, healing relationships. We provide horsemanship and riding lessons, programs to rehabilitate horses, and programs designed for Veterans and children.

Check out more of Yupia's brilliant work on his Instagram—here a couple of great examples.

Phew, three down—I'm making great progress! But I really need some leads on a good bassist and a keyboard player. Stay tuned.

༘ Support independent media by subscribing to Boing Boing