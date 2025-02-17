Trump quotes Napoleon to excuse his and his supporters' crimes

Convicted felon and current US President Donald Trump may have been overshadowed and emasculated lately by the other manchild-in-chief, but let us not forget that he's still a virulent fascist and still holds the keys to the country. Whether pre-justifying further crimes he's going to commit in the service of his plan to bulldoze American democracy, simply doing some trademark chest-pounding, or both, Trump has taken to quoting Napoleon of late. Well, one quote in particular, that is. Per the New York Times:

"He who saves his Country does not violate any Law," Mr. Trump wrote, first on his social media platform Truth Social, and then on the website X. By late afternoon, Mr. Trump had pinned the statement to the top of his Truth Social feed, making it clear it was not a passing thought but one he wanted people to absorb. The official White House account on X posted his message in the evening. The quote is a variation of one sometimes attributed to Napoleon Bonaparte, although its origin is unclear. Nonetheless, the sentiment was familiar: Mr. Trump, through his words and actions, has repeatedly suggested that surviving two assassination attempts is evidence that he has divine backing to enforce his will.

Indeed, it seems no one in Trump's corner thinks he's capable of doing any wrong, most of all Trump himself. With the mandate of heaven apparently in his hand and a self-assurance that he can break as many laws as he wants so long as it's in service of "saving" his country, there's no telling what Trump may be freshly emboldened to do – so be careful out there.