Watch an apple tree play music

Have you ever seen an apple tree play music before? In this video, bio-sonification equipment allows an apple tree to make incredible sounds with a guitar and a handpan. This is some of the most ethereal and blissful music I've heard in a while. I love how the sounds slowly change throughout the video. It feels like I'm hearing the tree's thoughts.

From YouTube

"In this groundbreaking video an apple tree is playing a guitar and a handpan at the same time. We used bio-sonification equipment and our DIY bionic arms to enable the tree to literally play the instruments.

The electrical signals from the leaves are converted into MIDI using a Spad Electronics Midisprout and then converted into movement using a Dadamachines Automat toolkit. There's also a bit of clever routing in Ableton to send the signals to the different arms."