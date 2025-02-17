We're all gonna die: Adults scramble to rehire nuke experts after Musk's efficiency bros' mass firing

DOGE has wasted taxpayer dollars firing dozens of nuclear security experts at the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), the agency charged with "designing, building and overseeing the US nuclear weapons stockpile," as reported by the BBC.

After terminating the professionals on Thursday in a chaotic cost-cutting spree, DOGE walked away, leaving adults scrambling to reverse course, begging fired employees to come back to their critical national security roles. The catch? They can't reach many of them because their government email accounts were immediately deactivated after termination.

A Friday memo obtained by NBC News perfectly captures the competence level at play: "The termination letters for some NNSA probationary employees are being rescinded, but we do not have a good way to get in touch with those personnel." Translation: We fired the people guarding our nuclear weapons in such a half-assed way that we can't even tell them they're un-fired.

After boasting about finding billions in savings, Musk implemented mass terminations across federal agencies. The result? Taxpayers will now foot the bill for:

Processing at least dozens terminations (estimates range from less than 50 to 300)

Legal challenges and potential settlements

Emergency rehiring efforts

Lost institutional knowledge

Compromised nuclear security protocols

Retraining replacement staff

Turns out running nuclear security isn't quite like posting conspiracy theories on X.

