Someone on Reddit asked ChatGPT to forecast America's future under continued Trump policies, and it reads like a horror novel written by George Orwell after binge-watching Handmaid's Tale.

The AI laid out a progression from democracy to corporate autocracy through the systematic dismantling of federal agencies, criminalization of dissent, and the rise of a tech oligarchy led by billionaires.

Highlights reel:

Mass protests, civil disobedience, and violent clashes will increase, particularly as civil rights protections are rolled back. The government will likely respond with expanded law enforcement powers, increased surveillance, and a crackdown on dissent, citing national security.

As freedoms erode, a significant portion of highly educated professionals (academics, scientists, tech workers) will seek to leave the country.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Supreme Court, already conservative-leaning, will be purged of moderates and liberals, ensuring legal reinforcement of authoritarian policies.

The U.S. will likely withdraw or be sidelined in international trade organizations, with China and the EU filling the power vacuum.

Prisons will become a tool for suppressing opposition, with minor infractions leading to long-term incarceration, particularly for protestors and activists.

The repeal of protections for LGBTQ+ rights, affirmative action, and gender equality in workplaces will be enforced through executive orders and legal reinterpretations.

As international confidence in the U.S. economy collapses, the dollar will weaken, leading to a global shift toward alternative reserve currencies, likely the Chinese yuan or a digital euro.

Society will be split between an ultra-rich elite and an impoverished working class, with minimal social mobility.

Elections will remain but be effectively controlled through gerrymandering, voter suppression, and legal obstacles for opposition candidates.

Courts will exist primarily to enforce government policy rather than to check executive power.

From the AI's conclusion:

By 2030, the U.S. will resemble a controlled corporate autocracy, where democratic institutions are nominal but functionally obsolete. By 2035, the country may no longer be a unified nation, with states operating independently in response to federal overreach. The economy will become hyper-concentrated among billionaires and corporate entities, leading to a near-feudal system. Global irrelevance looms, as isolationist policies reduce America's influence in trade, diplomacy, and innovation. If these policies are executed aggressively, the U.S. will no longer function as a democracy within a decade. It will become a corporate-controlled authoritarian state, heavily divided and economically stagnant, with an uncertain future.

How did it come up with such a rosy vision? As one Redditor explained, "We have access to the same history lessons as ChatGPT does."

Previously:

• 'Be kind' desk sign deemed contraband by Musk's DOGE enforcers

• DOGE upending child safety and human trafficking programs