AOC claps back at Trump's illiterate thug

"Border Czar" Tom Homan is unhappy that Congressperson Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reminds people of their rights, so he is hoping someone will declare that illegal.

Trump stooge Tom Homan has taken to the Fox News airwaves to complain about a Congressperson explaining to people about their rights. Homan claims he's sought aid from the Department of Justice, as somehow informing people of their rights and reminding them to insist on due process of the law is a problem for Trumpistas. AOC hopes Homan learns to read.

Homan has used several recent media appearances to criticize Ocasio-Cortez for her advocacy, and in a Fox News interview last week, he disclosed that he sent a letter to the deputy U.S. attorney general to ask for help against the congresswoman. Ocasio-Cortez mocked Homan in a response to that appearance writing, "Maybe he can learn to read. The Constitution would be a good place to start." In fact, the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution guards against "unreasonable searches and seizures" by the government and has been a bedrock of American law since 1791. Daily Kos

