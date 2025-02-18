DOJ crisis deepens as veteran prosecutor refuses climate fund freeze

Looks like somebody's not a team player! Denise Cheung — described by Reuter's as "the top federal prosecutor who supervised criminal cases at the Washington, D.C. U.S. Attorney's office — just rage-quit her job because she wouldn't help Trump grab back a measly $20 billion in climate change money. Such an ingrate!

After 24 years of serving under both Republican and Democratic administrations, Cheung just couldn't handle a simple request to freeze some green energy bank accounts without any of that pesky "evidence of crimes" stuff. EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin had such a nice plan to kill thousands of climate projects, but Miss Constitution just HAD to ruin everything.

In her drama queen resignation letter to interim U.S. Attorney Ed Martin (a "Stop the Steal" organizer who raised money for Jan. 6 rioters), Cheung had the audacity to cite her oath to "support and defend the Constitution." How quaint! Did she invoke the Girl Scout Promise, too?

"During my tenure, which has spanned over many different administrations, I have always been guided by the oath I took," wrote Cheung, apparently forgetting that oaths are so 2015. She even had the nerve to point out that the evidence provided by the Deputy Attorney General's office didn't support either the investigation or asset freeze. Since when did prosecutors need evidence? Also so 2015! Some people don't know when they are old and in the way.

From The New York Times:

The resignation came less than a day after President Trump nominated Ed Martin, a right-wing activiswho sat on a board that raised cash for rioters at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and pushed for their mass reprieve, to run the office permanently.

This is just the latest in a series of totally coincidental resignations by career prosecutors who seem allergic to what they call improper political interference.

From The Washington Post

Cheung's departure comes on the heels of resignations in the U.S. attorney's office in the Southern District of New York following orders from Bove that they dismiss corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams and just days after Bove threatened a group of more than two dozen prosecutors with firing if some of them did not agree to sign a motion to dismiss the same case.

But fear not — for every principled prosecutor who quits, there are dozens of eager little toadies ready to do Trump's bidding.

The lickspittle line forms to the right, and don't forget to bring your "How to Ignore Evidence" handbook!

