Emulate a PC on a Nintendo Entertainment System

If the idea of emulating a PC on a Nintendo Entertainment System sounds like a torturous exercise in proving Turing completeness and the very opposite of fun, console yourself with knowledge that it's the oldest PC. Behold NES86.

The goal of this project is to emulate an Intel 8086 processor and supporting PC hardware well enough to run the Embeddable Linux Kernel Subset (ELKS), including a shell and utilities. It should be possible to run other x86 software as long as it doesn't require more than a simple serial terminal.

A video showing off this wonder is embedded below. You can play Tetris! I suppose that's Tetris.