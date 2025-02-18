Judge trashes Trump DOJ's ridiculous assertion about trans people

Calling BS on the Trump Administration's attempts to block trans people from serving their country, United States District Court Judge Ana Reyes rained all over their stupid parade.

Judge Reyes rightly pointed out there are much more significant problems than pronouns in the military if the USAS is at all impacted by a pronoun. Showing the ridiculousness of their argument to Trump's DOJ likely won't stop them, but a court order might.

"Can we agree that the greatest fighting force… is not going to be impacted in any way by less than one percent of the soldiers using a different pronoun than others might want to call them?" she asked.

The attorney representing the government replied that they did not agree with that assertion.

Reyes, however, wasn't finished.

"Would you agree with me that if our military is negatively impacted in any kind of way that matters… we all have a lot bigger problems than pronoun use," she said. "We have a military that is incompetent. Any common sense rational human being knows that it doesn't."

She went on to describe the administration's rationales for saying pronoun usages harms military readiness was "pretext" and "frankly ridiculous."

"If you want to get me an officer of the U.S. military who is willing to get on the stand and say that because of pronoun usage the U.S. military is less prepared… I will be the first to give you a box of cigars," she said.