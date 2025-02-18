Kissing rock is a romantic seaside spot in Pacific Grove, California

These two rocks in Pacific Grove, CA, are known as Kissing Rock. They stick out from the sea look like they are leaning towards each other and kissing. To me, they look more like two dogs or sheep than people because of the way the rocks' heads are shaped. This just makes it even cuter.

If you're looking for a romantic, seaside spot in California, you can't go wrong with this one. This seems like the perfect place for a romantic picnic. According to Atlas Obscura, this has been a popular place for lovers to take photos since Victorian times.

From Atlas Obscura: "The site was officially designated the "Kissing Rocks" on April 1, 1970 and Life Magazine later called Pacific Grove the most romantic spot in America!"

