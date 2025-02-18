Simple life hacks and tips to make your day easier

If you're looking for simple, one-off ways to make your life a bit easier, then check out Practical Betterments. This fun website offers life hacks and tips that you can do right now. You can even subscribe to their news;etetr to get these tips sent to you daily.

I like how the site allows you to click on a tip to read more about it and learn why it will be beneficial to your life. Most of the tips on here seem like they can be accomplished in under 10 minutes. A few examples of tips that the site offers are rotate your mattress, set a maximum volume for your headphones, set up emergency contact and medical information on your phone, and switch your phone to dark mode.

You can browse the betterments by categories such as health, technology, sleep, organization, and more. Some of these tips have to do with simple decluttering, while others could be lifesaving, such as ways to organize your fridge to prevent food poisoning, and setting up emergency contacts on your phone. I often struggle with organization, so this site is going to be very useful for me- I'm glad I found it!

