SwearSky: sweary posts from social media read in a British accent

I had a good chuckle today when I came across the website SwearSky, which displays live swears from bluesky. This website is the definition of NSFW, so beware. The site shows live swears floating by in fluffy little clouds against a blue, sky-themed backdrop.

If you turn your volume up, you'll hear the voice of a British man reading each swear aloud. Click on a swear to see the original BlueSky post that it's a part of. As you may imagine, "fuck" seems to be the most popular swear word in the sky, with "fucker" as a runner-up.

This site is a great reminder not to take the internet too seriously. Let negative comments online float by like little clouds. Get outside and spend some time looking at the actual sky today.



See also: Automatic swear machine