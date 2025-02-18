Making way for things like a Roseanne Barr residency or "The Complete Tucker Carlson Experience," Trump's credibility lacking National Art Center in Washington DC is reported to have cowardly canceled the Gay Men's Chorus without telling anyone.

National Symphony Orchestra bass player Jeffrey Weisner writes: We were scheduled to perform for the first time with Gay Men's Chorus of Washington on May 21st as part of World Pride in Washington DC. The concert was abruptly canceled without explanation and removed from the KC website. I know about this only because my husband Silvio is in the Chorus and was there when they were informed. Slipped Disc

Lauren Boebert and Kid Rock may play Beetle Juice for a sparsely yet creepily populated house. Hip-hop duo Gaetz and Cawthorn are sure to be favorites, while, as always, Nancy Mace sings the blues. A Marjorie Taylor Greene puppet show, combined with Lindsey Graham's somatic movement and sub-vocal improvisation will follow all performances in the new national nightmare theater.

