Two men busted using cannon to shoot drugs over fence into prison

Police busted two men outside of Grant Parish Detention Center in Colfax, Louisiana for allegedly attempting to deliver contraband to inmates. Their plan was to launch the items over the prison wall using an air cannon.

"This was not something that was homemade," said Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain. "It was bought, and it was professionally manufactured, and it's very powerful."

Must be, given that the men were planning to make an air delivery of $112,000 worth of tobacco and $89,500 in methamphetamine.

According to Louisiana Radio Network, police charged Francisco Herrera Munoz, 18, and Angel Gonzales Gutierrez, 19, with attempting to introduce contraband into a penal institution and attempting to distribute methamphetamine.

