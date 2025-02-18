Will Trump offer "asylum" to accused traffickers Andrew and Tristan Tate?

Under normal circumstances, the United States government would not be meddling in the prosecution of an accused international sex trafficker and would let the law of the land in the countries where the accused sex trafficker purportedly violated the law handle it. When the President of the United States is also a convicted felon and adjudicated rapist, it seems the weight of the US will be brought to bear assisting creepers.

According to the outlet, US officials first discussed the Tates' case with the Romanian government last week, and Donald has only been in office for a month. Trump's special envoy, Richard Grenell, followed up with this, meeting the Romanian foreign minister at the Munich Security Conference. A source told the FT that a request was made to return the brothers' passports and allow them to travel while they wait for court proceedings to conclude.

Earlier this month, Grenell posted this on the Bad App:

The USAid programs were weaponized against people and politicians who weren't woke. The Biden team spent US taxpayer money to support left wing programs and candidates around the world. Conservatives around the world were targeted. Romania is the latest example

Romania's foreign minister Emil Hurezeanu said a conversation had taken place but added that "Romanian courts are independent and operate based on the law, there is due process." Hurezeanu noted that he and Grenell had "known each other for a long time." Grenell denied that, saying that the diplomat "saw me in the hallway" in Munich and "asked for a meeting," adding that the two had "no substantive conversation."