Apple's iPhone 16e is relatively cheap and fast

Apple's cheapest iPhone is now a 16th-generation model. The iPhone 16e is $599, looks like other contemporary models, and comes in black or white. Gone is the home button, present is the notch, Face ID, an A18 chip and all the AI stuff. There's a single camera and a 4-core GPU.

iPhone 16e features the Action button, allowing users to easily access a variety of functions with just a press. Once customized in Settings, the Action button can be used to quickly open the camera or flashlight; switch between Ring and Silent modes; recognize music with Shazam; activate Voice Memos, Focus, Translate, and accessibility features like Magnifier; or use Shortcuts for more options. The Action button can even access in-app functionality like launching the camera in Snapchat, unlocking a car door with FordPass, tracking a child's sleep schedule with Napper, and more.

If I were going to get a new one, this is the one I'd probably get. Alas, the fancy cameras on the Pro lineup go mostly unappreciated in my pocket.