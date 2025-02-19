Bizarre black hole in Pacific Ocean spotted on Google Earth

This freaky black spot in the middle of the Pacific Ocean was spotted on Google Earth. Located in the South Pacific about 4,000 miles from Australia, it's just .1 square miles in size. What is it though?

Armchair anomaly investigators suggest everything from a spacetime distortion to a secret passage to Inner Earth to the most likely possibility—extraterrestrial infrastructure.

Or maybe, just maybe, it's a known land mass called Vostok Island that's "completely covered with trees which happen to be so densely packed together that they appear as a single black shape on the satellite image," reports Unexplained Mysteries.

