Former Social Security head warns that checks could get interrupted by DOGE's "19-year-old nitwits" (video)

Former Social Security commissioner Martin O'Malley did not mince words when referring to Elon Musk's team of "19-year-old nitwits" hired to "rummage" through the personal files of American citizens.

When asked about the so-called social security abuse that Musk accused Americans of committing, O'Malley agreed that someone was abusing the system, but it wasn't millions of dead people (a Musk-fueled rumor that has since been dunked).

"There is abuse going on," O'Malley told CNN, via The Independent. "And it's all being committed by the 19-year-old nitwits who are empowered by the co-presidents, Elon Musk and Donald Trump. … They are violating the law."

Of course, O'Malley — who served as governor of Maryland before his post as SSA commissioner — is referring to the latest Musk-Trump atrocity, in which Musk's young team of 19 to 25-year-old DOGE boys stormed into the offices of the Social Security Administration demanding access to the personal files of millions of Americans who have social security numbers. This lead top Social Security official, commissioner Michelle King, to resign rather than comply with the unethical DOGE command.

"When I was President Biden's commissioner of Social Security, if an employee was browsing personal identifying information…that was a fireable offense," O'Malley told reporter Ari Viali at MSNBC, again referring to the DOGE boys as "19-year-old nitwits." He then warned that the SSA is a fragile system, and that the "biggest threat to Social Security right now…is that those benefit checks get interrupted." (See video below, posted by MSNBC.)

From The Independent:

Martin O'Malley, a former governor of Maryland who ran the agency during the last year of the Biden administration, mocked Musk's claims that millions of "zombies" from the age of 100 to 159 are collecting Social Security benefits. "He has no idea what he's talking about," O'Malley told CNN anchor Boris Sanchez. "There is not like a zombie apocalypse of people, cadavers running around with Social Security checks coming out of their pockets," O'Malley scoffed. … "These 19-year-old nitwits from DOGE that are violating the law and plucking people's … personal identifying information, they don't know what they're looking at," he added.





