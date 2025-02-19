Light sleeper or loud roommate? Either way, try these

TL;DR: Rest easy with a pair of SleepEEZ Mini Noise-Blocking Wireless Earbuds for sleeping on sale for $25.99 (reg. $34).

Who doesn't love that feeling when you finally get to close your eyes after a long day? The worries of the world begin to melt away as you start to drift to dreamland on a lazy river of well-counted sheep.

And then your roommate turns on the blender. And there's a car alarm. And is someone mowing the lawn at this hour? If you're sick of noise keeping you from getting some much-needed rest, put on a pair of SleepEEZ Mini Noise-Blocking sleep earbuds. They're comfortable, ergonomic, and basically act like a noise-canceling wall for your sleep. Pick up a pair for $25.99 (reg. $34).

Why SleepEEZ instead of regular earbuds?

Have you ever tried side-sleeping on a regular pair of earbuds? So uncomfortable, but these were designed for sleepers. Side sleeper? Stomach sleeper? No problem. The slim, pressure-free design means you can snooze in any position without feeling like you've got tech jammed in your ears. Plus, the ultra-soft silicone and breathable ErgoLoops keep them snug and comfy all night long. No more waking up to find your earbuds have gone rogue under your pillow.

These earbuds aren't just about blocking noise. They're about enhancing your sleep experience. With a sleep-tuned 6mm driver, they deliver a balanced sound profile that's perfect for masking low-frequency annoyances like snoring, traffic, or your neighbor's midnight karaoke session. And with -20dB of noise reduction, it's like building a tiny fortress of silence around your ears.

Oh, and did we mention the customizable sleep timer? Set it for 30 minutes, 1 hour, 1.5 hours, or 2 hours, and let your favorite sleep-inducing audio lull you into dreamland. When the timer ends, the earbuds automatically power off, so you can drift away worry-free. No more waking up at 3 a.m. to the sound of whale songs still playing in your ears.

