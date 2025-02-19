Meet the adorable mascots of the 2026 Winter Olympics

Tina and Milo, a pair of adorable stoats, are the mascots of the upcoming Winter Olympics. Tina, wearing a white winter coat, is the mascot for the 2026 Winter Olympics, while her brother Milo, dressed in a brown summer coat, represents the mascot for the 2026 Paralympics.

Their names are derived from the two host cities, Tina from Cortina and Milo from Milan. Milo uses his tail to walk, as he was born missing one of his paws.

The little creatures accompanying Tina and Milo are the Flo. According to paralympic.org, "The little flowers will be Tina and Milo's best friends, bringing fun, games, and happiness to the great adventure of Milano Cortina 2026."

Stoats, also known as ermines, especially in winter, are mustelids — relatives of weasels, ferrets, skunks, and wolverines. They are fierce predators but also pretty adorable. Although stoats may not be the most well-known species, they are more readily identifiable than some previous mascots.

This little fellow had his fifteen minutes of internet fame a few years ago. Perhaps he is the inspiration for the mascots.

