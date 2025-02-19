More apps, less money—Microsoft Office 2021 is just $79.97

TL;DR: Microsoft 365 got more expensive, but you can ditch the monthly fees and own Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 for Mac for life for just $79.97 (reg. $219) through March 30.

Microsoft just hiked the price of its Microsoft 365 subscriptions, but here's a secret: you don't actually need to rent your software forever. Instead of handing over hundreds of dollars over time, grab a lifetime license to Microsoft Office 2021 for just $79.97 and own your productivity suite outright.

This isn't the newest version (hello, Microsoft Office 2024), but it's still packed with everything you actually need—without the AI integrations and extra fluff that many users don't care about. Plus, unlike some competing office productivity apps, it works offline, so you don't have to pray for a stable internet connection just to edit a document.

And here's the kicker: you get more with Office 2021 than you do with 2024—six apps vs. five. If you're happy with the classic, reliable interface of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook, this deal is a no-brainer.

For small business owners, freelancers, and professionals, a predictable budget beats unexpected price hikes every time. A one-time payment means you won't get hit with renewal fees or find yourself locked out of your work because a subscription lapsed. Office 2021 works, and it keeps working—without draining your wallet every month.

If you just need solid productivity tools without all the bells and whistles, this is it. No subscription. No cloud dependency. No nonsense.

But, a heads-up: this is for Mac users only, and your system needs to be running Version 12 Monterey or newer.

