Snow Village theme park apologizes that "snow" is actually cotton and soapy water (video)

The Chengdu Snow Village in Sichuan, China is sorry that their snow is fake. And not the artificial snow used at ski resorts to enhance nature's own dumps. Rather, Chengdu Snow Village's snow is cotton and soapy water.

"It did not achieve the result we had anticipated, but left a bad impression among tourists," the theme park stated. "We are sincerely sorry for not being able to exhibit a real snow scene and making visitors change their travel plans."

The jig was up when they posted photos online depicting "large cotton wool sheets strewn about the grounds and on top of houses," according to Sky News.

