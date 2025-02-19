Wood ice cream "surprisingly palatable"

Someone needs to check up on YouTuber justinthetrees and his unhealthy relationship with… well, trees. Last year, he made the rounds for taste-testing sawdust to see if he could tell exactly what wood it was made from, and now he's going around turning wood into ice cream left and right. Is wood ice cream vegetarianism's final form?

Granted, cedar wood ice cream is likely better for his digestive system than chowing down on literal Depression-era struggle meals like sawdust bread, but one has to worry.

In addition to the culinary monstrosity itself, he also goes out of his way to hand-make an accompanying cedar wood bowl and spoon, presumably in an attempt to ensure he won't get that taste out of his mouth for the rest of his natural life. It's times like this I'm glad to be lactose intolerant, but if the smoky, chocolatey flavor looks good to you, nothing is stopping you from raiding your local forest to try it yourself.