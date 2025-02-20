Hi. Welcome back to Spoken Word with Electronics. Heil, Caesar! Like most people here, the future for me is great under Trump America. I live in a perfectly white, ethnically cleansed neighborhood, with a three Cybertruck garage and all the cheap yard work federal layoffs can provide. I have only one problem: There isn't enough water to put out my Cybertrucks when they catch fire! Fortunately, DOGE is working on waste, and they have surely identified water resources as a big concern. First Lady Boebert insists this is a mandate from the people. It's really troubling when you think about. The endless firings. Something should be done and that's why we should re-engineer our bridges to spin when they encounter a Cybertruck. It will dunk the Cybertruck in the water and keep it from catching fire. The people voted for this. Let's spin our bridges today. The following video demonstrates a full working plan.
A modest proposal to dunk our Cybertrucks in the water
- Spoken Word with Electronics
