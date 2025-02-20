DEI more popular than Democrats

From centrist pundits to the Nazi-saluting far right, there is broad agreement that diversity initiatives aimed at bringing fair treatment and workforce participation to minorities, veterans, the disabled and LGBTQ people should be dumped. With everyday Americans, though, DEI remains popular despite constant efforts to steer them against it: Quinnipac reports 53% of Americans think DEI policies are good and only 38% think they're bad.

In fact, DEI's approval rate is higher than that of both parties. Forty percent of respondents approve of congressional Republicans, and only 21% of them approve of congressional Democrats.

Congressional Republicans

Approve 40%

Disapprove 52% Congressional Democrats

Approve 21%

Disapprove 68%



Those numbers for congressional Democrats are really dire. It's not just a record low, but one reflective of growing contempt from their own voters.

Dem leaders blame the left for the failure of Kamala Harris's fastidiously centrist campaign, and their aversion to even the most popular left-wing politics leaves them with no coherent messaging or resistance to Trump.

"For every blue-collar Democrat we lose in western Pennsylvania," said Chuck Schumer, "we will pick up two moderate Republicans." But the ratio turned out to be closer to 3 lost for every one gained—and these latest numbers suggest it's getting worse, fast. Even after nearly total disaster, the plan is to push on, bankrolled by "good billionaires," in hopes of picking up regretful Trump voters. 21%.