Democrats shocked to be let down by Trump's nominees

Democratic Senators who voted for some of Trump's nominees already regret their decisions, with some vowing never again.

One comment I find most laughable in this DailyKos article is Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland's expectation that Marco Rubio was consistent or had a spine: "My one vote I cast for a member of the Trump Cabinet was for now-Secretary Rubio. I regret to say I regret that vote, because once installed in office, he is essentially abandoning the positions he took here as United States senator."

New Jersey Sen. Andy Kim told Migrant Insider this week that he regrets his vote for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and told the outlet he wouldn't vote for any future Trump nominees. Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said he regrets voting for Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins. "Voting for Collins was a mistake, and I apologize to the veterans of the country," he told reporters Wednesday Daily Kos

Democrats, however, remain unable to find their ground. While some Representatives, like AOC and Jamie Raskin, deliver essential messages, Democratic "leadership" seems to be holding bake sales and trading guacamole recipes.

Recent opinion polling has reflected this dissatisfaction. In a SurveyUSA poll taken from Feb. 13 to 16, 41% of respondents said the party was "not standing up enough" to Trump. Democrats have been fumbling in trying to find the right rhetorical response to Trump. In the House, Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has brought up concerns over consumer costs and the administration's failure to address them while introducing inflationary tariffs, but the line of attack has not resonated. By contrast, progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, has provoked the ire of the Trump administration by forcefully asserting immigrants' rights in the face of attempted mass deportation raids. Jeffries reportedly plans to invite guests to Trump's first congressional address that will rebut his actions and rhetoric. Daily Kos

Rubio and the rest of Trump's minions are signed on to the Project 2025 playbook, and we are off to the races. It is called Project 2025, after all.