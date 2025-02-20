Doggo who growls at the groomers ends up with hilarious haircut (video)

A pup named Saint Sebastian might seem like a saint as he quietly sits in a car — but his hilarious haircut after a trip to the groomers gives him away.

"What do you have to say for yourself?" his human asks as the miniature golden doodle — who apparently got kicked out of the groomers for misbehaving — stares straight ahead.

"I don't want to talk about it. Just take me home," he would answer back, if only he could talk. (See video below, posted by tamicaj2011.)

Via Newsweek

