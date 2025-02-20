Doggo who growls at the groomers ends up with hilarious haircut (video)

A pup named Saint Sebastian might seem like a saint as he quietly sits in a car — but his hilarious haircut after a trip to the groomers gives him away.

"What do you have to say for yourself?" his human asks as the miniature golden doodle — who apparently got kicked out of the groomers for misbehaving — stares straight ahead.

"I don't want to talk about it. Just take me home," he would answer back, if only he could talk. (See video below, posted by tamicaj2011.)

